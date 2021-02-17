Championship Standings

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 29 17 7 5 39 24 58 2 Brentford 29 16 9 4 55 30 57 .............................................. 3 Watford 30 15 9 6 38 20 54 4 Swansea 27 15 8 4 35 15 53 5 Reading 30 15 6 9 44 34 51 6 Bournemouth 29 12 10 7 43 28 46 .............................................. 7 Cardiff 30 12 7 11 42 33 43 8 Middlesbrough 30 12 7 11 34 31 43 9 Stoke 30 10 12 8 34 33 42 10 Blackburn 28 11 6 11 42 31 39 11 Barnsley 28 11 6 11 31 34 39 12 Preston 30 12 3 15 34 38 39 13 Bristol City 30 12 3 15 29 41 39 14 Millwall 29 8 14 7 28 27 38 15 Luton 29 10 7 12 23 31 37 16 Derby 29 9 7 13 21 30 34 17 Nottm Forest 29 8 9 12 25 30 33 18 QPR 27 8 9 10 26 32 33 19 Huddersfield 30 9 6 15 34 44 33 20 Coventry 29 7 10 12 27 40 31 21 Rotherham 27 8 5 14 33 38 29 .............................................. 22 Sheff Wed 29 9 7 13 21 31 28 23 Birmingham 29 6 10 13 21 35 28 24 Wycombe 29 4 7 18 22 51 19 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation