Championship Standings

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leeds 43 25 9 9 69 34 84 2 West Bromwich 43 22 15 6 74 41 81 .............................................. 3 Brentford 43 23 9 11 78 35 78 4 Fulham 43 22 10 11 58 44 76 5 Nottm Forest 43 18 15 10 55 43 69 6 Cardiff 43 16 16 11 60 56 64 .............................................. 7 Swansea 43 16 15 12 55 50 63 8 Preston 43 17 11 15 56 52 62 9 Millwall 43 15 17 11 49 46 62 10 Derby 43 16 13 14 57 58 61 11 Bristol City 43 17 10 16 58 62 61 12 Blackburn 43 16 12 15 60 56 60 13 Reading 43 15 11 17 54 48 56 14 Sheff Wed 43 15 10 18 54 59 55 15 Wigan 43 14 12 17 46 53 54 16 QPR 43 15 8 20 60 70 53 17 Stoke 43 14 7 22 56 66 49 18 Birmingham 43 12 13 18 52 69 49 19 Middlesbrough 43 11 14 18 43 56 47 20 Huddersfield 43 12 11 20 49 65 47 21 Charlton 43 12 10 21 47 58 46 .............................................. 22 Hull 43 12 9 22 57 75 45 23 Luton 43 12 8 23 49 79 44 24 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation