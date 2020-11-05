Championship Standings

Nov 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 10 7 1 2 17 9 22 2 Swansea 10 5 4 1 13 6 19 ........................................... 3 Norwich 10 5 3 2 12 8 18 4 Watford 10 5 3 2 11 7 18 5 Bournemouth 10 4 5 1 12 8 17 6 Middlesbrough 10 4 5 1 9 5 17 ........................................... 7 Bristol City 10 5 2 3 14 11 17 8 Millwall 10 4 4 2 10 8 16 9 Luton 10 5 1 4 8 10 16 10 Brentford 10 4 3 3 17 12 15 11 Stoke 10 4 3 3 12 12 15 12 Preston 10 4 1 5 14 12 13 13 Cardiff 10 3 4 3 12 10 13 14 Birmingham 10 3 4 3 8 8 13 15 Huddersfield 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 16 QPR 10 3 4 3 10 12 13 17 Blackburn 10 3 2 5 18 13 11 18 Barnsley 10 2 4 4 10 13 10 19 Rotherham 10 2 3 5 8 11 9 20 Nottm Forest 10 2 3 5 7 12 9 21 Coventry 10 2 2 6 10 20 8 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 10 2 1 7 6 17 7 23 Derby 10 1 3 6 5 14 6 24 Sheff Wed 10 3 2 5 6 10 5 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation