Championship Standings

Oct 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 6 5 1 0 8 1 16 2 Bristol City 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 .......................................... 3 Bournemouth 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 4 Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 5 Millwall 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Watford 5 3 1 1 3 1 10 .......................................... 7 Norwich 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 8 Huddersfield 6 3 1 2 5 6 10 9 Middlesbrough 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 10 Luton 6 3 0 3 5 6 9 11 Stoke 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 12 Blackburn 5 2 1 2 11 4 7 13 Brentford 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 14 Cardiff 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 15 QPR 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 16 Rotherham 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 17 Birmingham 6 1 3 2 3 4 6 18 Coventry 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 19 Preston 5 1 1 3 6 7 4 20 Nottm Forest 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 21 Derby 6 1 0 5 2 10 3 .......................................... 22 Barnsley 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 23 Wycombe 6 0 0 6 1 13 0 24 Sheff Wed 5 2 2 1 4 3 -4 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation