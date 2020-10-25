Championship Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 7 6 1 0 11 1 19 2 Bristol City 7 4 2 1 11 6 14 .......................................... 3 Watford 7 4 2 1 7 3 14 4 Bournemouth 7 3 4 0 10 6 13 5 Norwich 7 4 1 2 8 6 13 6 Swansea 7 3 3 1 8 5 12 .......................................... 7 Millwall 7 3 3 1 8 5 12 8 Stoke 7 3 3 1 9 7 12 9 Luton 7 4 0 3 6 6 12 10 Blackburn 7 3 1 3 16 7 10 11 Brentford 7 3 1 3 12 10 10 12 Preston 7 3 1 3 10 8 10 13 Middlesbrough 7 2 4 1 6 5 10 14 Huddersfield 7 3 1 3 6 8 10 15 Cardiff 7 2 3 2 6 6 9 16 QPR 7 1 4 2 6 7 7 17 Birmingham 7 1 4 2 3 4 7 18 Rotherham 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 19 Nottm Forest 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 20 Coventry 7 1 2 4 6 14 5 21 Barnsley 7 0 4 3 6 10 4 .......................................... 22 Derby 7 1 1 5 3 11 4 23 Wycombe 7 0 0 7 2 15 0 24 Sheff Wed 7 2 2 3 5 6 -4 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation