Championship Standings

Nov 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 13 8 3 2 17 10 27 2 Bournemouth 13 7 5 1 21 11 26 ........................................... 3 Bristol City 12 7 2 3 16 11 23 4 Swansea 12 6 4 2 14 7 22 5 Watford 12 6 4 2 15 10 22 6 Reading 12 7 1 4 19 16 22 ........................................... 7 Stoke 13 6 3 4 21 18 21 8 Brentford 13 5 5 3 18 12 20 9 Luton 13 5 4 4 11 13 19 10 Blackburn 13 5 3 5 25 15 18 11 Middlesbrough 12 4 6 2 9 6 18 12 Millwall 12 4 6 2 11 9 18 13 QPR 13 4 5 4 15 18 17 14 Barnsley 13 4 4 5 14 14 16 15 Preston 13 5 1 7 16 17 16 16 Huddersfield 13 4 3 6 15 17 15 17 Birmingham 13 3 6 4 10 12 15 18 Cardiff 12 3 5 4 13 12 14 19 Rotherham 13 3 3 7 12 16 12 20 Nottm Forest 13 3 3 7 9 16 12 21 Coventry 12 2 3 7 12 23 9 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 13 2 3 8 6 19 9 23 Sheff Wed 12 3 3 6 6 11 6 24 Derby 12 1 3 8 5 17 6 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation