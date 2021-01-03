Championship Standings

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 23 14 5 4 31 20 47 2 Swansea 23 12 7 4 27 13 43 .............................................. 3 Bournemouth 22 11 8 3 37 18 41 4 Brentford 22 11 8 3 36 21 41 5 Reading 23 12 4 7 34 28 40 6 Watford 22 10 7 5 25 17 37 .............................................. 7 Middlesbrough 22 10 6 6 28 18 36 8 Stoke 23 9 8 6 26 22 35 9 Barnsley 23 10 4 9 27 29 34 10 Bristol City 22 10 3 9 23 24 33 11 Blackburn 23 9 5 9 38 27 32 12 Preston 23 10 2 11 30 31 32 13 Huddersfield 23 9 4 10 28 32 31 14 Luton 22 8 6 8 20 24 30 15 Cardiff 22 8 5 9 29 25 29 16 Coventry 23 6 8 9 22 31 26 17 Millwall 21 5 10 6 18 20 25 18 Birmingham 23 5 8 10 17 29 23 19 Nottm Forest 23 5 7 11 16 26 22 20 QPR 22 4 9 9 20 30 21 21 Sheff Wed 23 6 7 10 15 23 19 .............................................. 22 Derby 22 4 7 11 14 24 19 23 Rotherham 20 4 4 12 19 29 16 24 Wycombe 23 3 6 14 16 35 15 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation