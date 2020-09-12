Championship Standings

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Watford 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 3 Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 7 Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Luton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Nottm Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 22 Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Middlesbrough 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 24 Sheff Wed 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation