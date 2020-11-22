Championship Standings

Nov 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 12 7 3 2 14 8 24 2 Bournemouth 12 6 5 1 19 11 23 ........................................... 3 Bristol City 12 7 2 3 16 11 23 4 Swansea 12 6 4 2 14 7 22 5 Watford 12 6 4 2 15 10 22 6 Reading 12 7 1 4 19 16 22 ........................................... 7 Stoke 12 6 3 3 19 15 21 8 Middlesbrough 12 4 6 2 9 6 18 9 Millwall 12 4 6 2 11 9 18 10 Luton 12 5 3 4 10 12 18 11 Brentford 12 4 5 3 17 12 17 12 Preston 12 5 1 6 16 14 16 13 Barnsley 12 4 4 4 14 13 16 14 Blackburn 12 4 3 5 22 15 15 15 Cardiff 12 3 5 4 13 12 14 16 Huddersfield 12 4 2 6 15 17 14 17 Birmingham 12 3 5 4 9 11 14 18 QPR 12 3 5 4 12 16 14 19 Rotherham 12 3 3 6 10 13 12 20 Nottm Forest 12 3 3 6 9 14 12 21 Coventry 12 2 3 7 12 23 9 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 12 2 2 8 6 19 8 23 Sheff Wed 12 3 3 6 6 11 6 24 Derby 12 1 3 8 5 17 6 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation