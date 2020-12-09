Championship Standings

Dec 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bournemouth 17 8 7 2 29 16 31 2 Norwich 16 9 4 3 21 15 31 ............................................ 3 Watford 17 8 6 3 21 12 30 4 Swansea 17 8 6 3 19 10 30 5 Reading 16 9 3 4 26 19 30 6 Stoke 17 8 4 5 24 20 28 ............................................ 7 Brentford 16 7 6 3 24 15 27 8 Bristol City 16 8 3 5 19 16 27 9 Cardiff 17 7 5 5 23 14 26 10 Blackburn 16 7 4 5 31 19 25 11 Middlesbrough 16 6 6 4 16 11 24 12 Huddersfield 17 7 3 7 22 22 24 13 Luton 17 6 5 6 14 20 23 14 Millwall 17 4 9 4 14 14 21 15 Preston 16 6 2 8 22 25 20 16 Birmingham 16 4 7 5 12 14 19 17 Barnsley 16 5 4 7 17 21 19 18 QPR 17 4 6 7 18 25 18 19 Coventry 17 4 6 7 18 26 18 20 Rotherham 17 3 4 10 15 25 13 21 Nottm Forest 16 3 4 9 9 19 13 ............................................ 22 Wycombe 16 2 5 9 9 23 11 23 Derby 16 2 5 9 8 22 11 24 Sheff Wed 17 3 6 8 9 17 9 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation