Championship Standings

Dec 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 19 12 4 3 27 18 40 2 Bournemouth 19 10 7 2 35 16 37 ............................................. 3 Watford 19 9 7 3 23 13 34 4 Swansea 19 9 6 4 21 12 33 5 Reading 19 10 3 6 29 23 33 6 Brentford 19 8 8 3 28 17 32 ............................................. 7 Middlesbrough 19 8 6 5 20 14 30 8 Stoke 19 8 6 5 24 20 30 9 Bristol City 19 9 3 7 20 20 30 10 Cardiff 19 8 5 6 26 18 29 11 Blackburn 19 8 4 7 34 23 28 12 Barnsley 19 8 4 7 23 24 28 13 Luton 19 7 5 7 17 21 26 14 Huddersfield 19 7 4 8 22 27 25 15 Millwall 19 5 9 5 16 17 24 16 Preston 19 7 2 10 26 30 23 17 Birmingham 19 5 7 7 16 19 22 18 Coventry 19 5 7 7 20 27 22 19 QPR 19 4 7 8 18 26 19 20 Rotherham 19 4 4 11 18 27 16 21 Nottm Forest 19 4 4 11 13 24 16 ............................................. 22 Derby 19 3 7 9 10 22 16 23 Wycombe 19 2 5 12 11 28 11 24 Sheff Wed 19 3 6 10 10 21 9 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation