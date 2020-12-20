Championship Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 20 13 4 3 29 18 43 2 Bournemouth 20 10 8 2 35 16 38 .............................................. 3 Swansea 20 10 6 4 23 12 36 4 Brentford 20 9 8 3 31 18 35 5 Watford 20 9 7 4 23 15 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 6 5 24 15 33 .............................................. 7 Stoke 20 9 6 5 25 20 33 8 Reading 20 10 3 7 30 26 33 9 Bristol City 20 9 3 8 20 21 30 10 Cardiff 20 8 5 7 26 20 29 11 Blackburn 20 8 4 8 34 24 28 12 Huddersfield 20 8 4 8 24 27 28 13 Barnsley 20 8 4 8 23 26 28 14 Luton 20 7 6 7 17 21 27 15 Preston 20 8 2 10 27 30 26 16 Millwall 20 5 10 5 17 18 25 17 Birmingham 20 5 7 8 17 23 22 18 Coventry 20 5 7 8 20 28 22 19 QPR 20 4 8 8 19 27 20 20 Nottm Forest 20 4 5 11 14 25 17 21 Rotherham 19 4 4 11 18 27 16 .............................................. 22 Derby 19 3 7 9 10 22 16 23 Sheff Wed 20 4 6 10 11 21 12 24 Wycombe 20 2 6 12 12 29 12 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation