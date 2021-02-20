Championship Standings

Feb 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 30 18 7 5 41 24 61 2 Brentford 30 16 9 5 56 32 57 .............................................. 3 Watford 31 16 9 6 40 21 57 4 Swansea 28 16 8 4 36 15 56 5 Reading 30 15 6 9 44 34 51 6 Bournemouth 30 13 10 7 44 28 49 .............................................. 7 Cardiff 30 12 7 11 42 33 43 8 Middlesbrough 30 12 7 11 34 31 43 9 Stoke 30 10 12 8 34 33 42 10 Barnsley 29 12 6 11 33 35 42 11 Millwall 30 9 14 7 30 27 41 12 Blackburn 29 11 6 12 43 33 39 13 Preston 30 12 3 15 34 38 39 14 Bristol City 30 12 3 15 29 41 39 15 Luton 29 10 7 12 23 31 37 16 QPR 28 9 9 10 28 33 36 17 Derby 30 9 7 14 22 32 34 18 Nottm Forest 30 8 9 13 25 31 33 19 Huddersfield 30 9 6 15 34 44 33 20 Coventry 30 7 10 13 27 42 31 21 Rotherham 28 8 5 15 33 39 29 .............................................. 22 Sheff Wed 29 9 7 13 21 31 28 23 Birmingham 30 6 10 14 21 37 28 24 Wycombe 29 4 7 18 22 51 19 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation