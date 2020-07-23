Championship Standings

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leeds 46 28 9 9 77 35 93 2 West Bromwich 46 22 17 7 77 45 83 .............................................. 3 Brentford 46 24 9 13 80 38 81 4 Fulham 46 23 12 11 64 48 81 5 Cardiff 46 19 16 11 68 58 73 6 Swansea 46 18 16 12 62 53 70 .............................................. 7 Nottm Forest 46 18 16 12 58 50 70 8 Millwall 46 17 17 12 57 51 68 9 Preston 46 18 12 16 59 54 66 10 Derby 46 17 13 16 62 64 64 11 Blackburn 46 17 12 17 66 63 63 12 Bristol City 46 17 12 17 60 65 63 13 Wigan 46 15 14 17 57 56 59 14 QPR 46 16 10 20 67 76 58 15 Reading 46 15 11 20 59 58 56 16 Stoke 46 16 8 22 62 68 56 17 Sheff Wed 46 15 11 20 58 66 56 18 Middlesbrough 46 13 14 19 48 61 53 19 Huddersfield 46 13 12 21 52 70 51 20 Luton 46 14 9 23 54 82 51 21 Birmingham 46 12 14 20 54 75 50 .............................................. 22 Barnsley 46 12 13 21 49 69 49 23 Charlton 46 12 12 22 50 65 48 24 Hull 46 12 9 25 57 87 45 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation