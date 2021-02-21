Championship Standings

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 31 19 7 5 42 24 64 2 Brentford 31 16 9 6 56 34 57 .............................................. 3 Watford 31 16 9 6 40 21 57 4 Swansea 29 16 8 5 37 19 56 5 Reading 31 15 6 10 44 36 51 6 Bournemouth 31 13 10 8 45 30 49 .............................................. 7 Cardiff 31 13 7 11 46 33 46 8 Middlesbrough 31 13 7 11 36 31 46 9 Stoke 31 11 12 8 37 33 45 10 Barnsley 30 13 6 11 34 35 45 11 Millwall 31 9 15 7 30 27 42 12 Blackburn 30 11 6 13 43 34 39 13 QPR 29 10 9 10 30 34 39 14 Preston 31 12 3 16 34 42 39 15 Bristol City 31 12 3 16 29 42 39 16 Luton 30 10 7 13 23 34 37 17 Nottm Forest 31 9 9 13 26 31 36 18 Huddersfield 31 10 6 15 38 45 36 19 Derby 30 9 7 14 22 32 34 20 Coventry 31 8 10 13 29 42 34 21 Birmingham 31 7 10 14 22 37 31 .............................................. 22 Rotherham 29 8 5 16 33 40 29 23 Sheff Wed 30 9 7 14 21 32 28 24 Wycombe 30 4 8 18 22 51 20 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation