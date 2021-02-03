Championship Standings

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 27 16 7 4 35 21 55 2 Swansea 26 14 8 4 33 15 50 .............................................. 3 Brentford 25 13 9 3 45 24 48 4 Reading 26 14 5 7 40 29 47 5 Watford 27 13 8 6 31 20 47 6 Bournemouth 27 11 9 7 40 26 42 .............................................. 7 Middlesbrough 27 11 7 9 30 24 40 8 Blackburn 26 11 6 9 41 28 39 9 Bristol City 26 12 3 11 27 28 39 10 Stoke 27 9 11 7 32 29 38 11 Preston 27 11 3 13 31 34 36 12 Barnsley 27 10 6 11 29 34 36 13 Luton 26 9 6 11 21 28 33 14 Millwall 27 6 14 7 22 25 32 15 Huddersfield 27 9 5 13 30 38 32 16 Cardiff 26 8 7 11 33 31 31 17 QPR 26 7 9 10 25 32 30 18 Coventry 27 7 9 11 26 37 30 19 Nottm Forest 27 7 8 12 22 30 29 20 Derby 26 7 7 12 17 25 28 21 Birmingham 27 6 10 11 19 31 28 .............................................. 22 Sheff Wed 26 8 7 11 18 26 25 23 Rotherham 24 6 5 13 27 35 23 24 Wycombe 25 3 7 15 18 42 16 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation