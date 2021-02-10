Championship Summaries

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) Rotherham United in play Cardiff City ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (1) 2 Scorers: J. Rhodes 34, A. Reach 76 Subs used: Kachunga 82 (Rhodes), Pelupessy 87 (Bannan) Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Obita 47, Tafazolli 63 Subs used: Ikpeazu 62 (Akinfenwa), McCleary 71 (Kashket), Muskwe 71 (Mehmeti), Onyedinma 71 (Horgan) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v Brentford (1900) Friday, February 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End (1945) Saturday, February 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth (1230) Birmingham City v Luton Town (1500) Cardiff City v Coventry City (1500) Derby County v Middlesbrough (1500) Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Norwich City v Stoke City (1500) Reading v Millwall (1500) Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City (1500) Watford v Bristol City (1500) Sunday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Barnsley (1300)