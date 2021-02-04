Championship Summaries

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Rotherham United (0) 3 Scorers: M. Ihiekwe 76, M. Smith 81, R. Giles 88 Yellow card: Wiles 57, Crooks 83 Subs used: Wing 68 (Barlaser), Giles 69 (Olosunde), MacDonald 84 (Lindsay), Ladapo 84 (Smith), MacDonald 92 (Wiles) Derby County (0) 0 Yellow card: Shinnie 59, Bird 65, Sibley 95 Subs used: Roberts 72 (Jóźwiak), Gregory 72 (Waghorn), Baningime 87 (Shinnie), Sibley 87 (Kazim-Richards) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Brentford in play Bristol City ................................................................. Friday, February 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Swansea City v Norwich City (2015) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Watford (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Birmingham City (1500) Barnsley v Derby County (1500) Bristol City v Cardiff City (1500) Luton Town v Huddersfield Town (1500) Middlesbrough v Brentford (1500) Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Preston North End v Rotherham United (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Stoke City v Reading (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Nottingham Forest (1500)