Championship Summaries

Jul 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Brentford (1) 1 Scorers: O. Watkins 4 Yellow card: Benrahma 63, Watkins 92 Subs used: Dasilva 67 (Jensen), Valencia 75 (Mbeumo), Žambůrek 88 (Marcondes) Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Rafferty 53 Subs used: Stockley 74 (Fisher), Potts 74 (Browne), Sinclair 75 (Barkhuizen), Harrop 84 (Ledson), Bodin 84 (Maguire) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 1 Scorers: F. Benković 45+2 Yellow card: Paterson 56 Subs used: Vyner 26 (Baker), Eliasson 76 (Hunt), O'Dowda 84 (Weimann) Stoke City (0) 1 Scorers: D. Batth 64 Subs used: Thompson 76 (Powell), Campbell 81 (Gregory), Collins 94 (Clucas) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. Birmingham City in play Charlton Athletic ................................................................. Nottingham Forest in play Swansea City ................................................................. Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)