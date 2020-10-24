Championship Summaries

Oct 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Friday (start times are BST) Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Scorers: L. Taylor 64 Yellow card: Christie 18, Arter 93 Subs used: Knockaert 46 (Grabban) Derby County (1) 1 Scorers: M. Waghorn 30 Subs used: Holmes 77 (Byrne), Sibley 86 (Lawrence), Kazim-Richards 86 (Waghorn) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Saturday, October 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v AFC Bournemouth (1230/1130) Bristol City v Swansea City (1500/1400) Cardiff City v Middlesbrough (1500/1400) Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers (1500/1400) Huddersfield Town v Preston North End (1500/1400) Millwall v Barnsley (1500/1400) Norwich City v Wycombe Wanderers (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Reading v Rotherham United (1500/1400) Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town (1500/1400) Stoke City v Brentford (1500/1400) Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers (2045/1945) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (2045/1945) Brentford v Norwich City (2045/1945) Middlesbrough v Coventry City (2045/1945) Swansea City v Stoke City (2045/1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Watford (2045/1945) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Millwall (2000/1900) AFC Bournemouth v Bristol City (2045/1945) Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (2045/1945) Derby County v Cardiff City (2045/1945) Luton Town v Nottingham Forest (2045/1945) Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday (2045/1945)