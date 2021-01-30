Championship Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Yellow card: Buendía 41, Buendía 67 (2nd) Subs used: Płacheta 70 (Vrančić), Hernández 76 (Cantwell), Idah 87 (Pukki) Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Saville 73, Howson 90 Subs used: Akpom 56 (Bolasie), Coulson 86 (Fisher), Watmore 89 (Fry) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Birmingham City (15:00) Coventry City ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (15:00) Luton Town ................................................................. Brentford (15:00) Wycombe Wanderers ................................................................. Cardiff City (15:00) Millwall ................................................................. Derby County (15:00) Bristol City ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (15:00) Stoke City ................................................................. Nottingham Forest (15:00) Barnsley ................................................................. Rotherham United (15:00) Swansea City ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) Preston North End ................................................................. Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Norwich City (1800) Rotherham United v Derby County (1900) AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Coventry City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Wycombe Wanderers v Birmingham City (1900) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Bristol City (1945)