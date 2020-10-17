SEARCH
Championship Top Scorers

17 Oct 2020 / 04:51 H.

    Oct 16 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Championship on Friday 1 A. Armstrong (Blackburn) 5 2 M. Godden (Coventry City) 3 B. Johnson (Blackburn) S. Sinclair (Preston) I. Toney (Brentford) 3 C. Akpom (Middlesbrough) 2 Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) T. Dolan (Blackburn) L. Dykes (QPR) D. Gosling (Bournemouth) A. Groeneveld (Bournemouth) João Pedro (Watford) J. Lerma (Bournemouth) K. Moore (Cardiff) J. Paterson (Bristol City) Lucas João (Reading) J. Wallace (Millwall) A. Weimann (Bristol City) N. Wells (Bristol City)

