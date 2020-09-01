SEARCH
CHANGZHOU TIANSHENG NEW MATERIALS SAYS ITS UNIT WINS ENGINEERING CONTRACT OF 100.5 MLN YUAN

01 Sep 2020 / 17:10 H.

