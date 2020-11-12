Chargers DE Bosa (concussion) resumes individual workouts

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa returned to individual workouts Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion, coach Anthony Lynn said.

Bosa remains in the concussion protocol but is progressing toward a return this week when the Chargers (2-6) visit the Miami Dolphins (5-3). He missed the team's 31-26 loss to Las Vegas last Sunday.

Bosa has 17 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in seven games (six starts) this season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection suffered the concussion during a Week 8 loss at Denver.

Lynn said he plans to rest running back Justin Jackson, who hurt his knee against the Raiders.

--Field Level Media