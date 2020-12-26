Chargers rule out DE Bosa vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out defensive end Joey Bosa for Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Bosa (concussion, shin) has now missed three contests this season.

The 25-year-old, who was just voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time, will have one more chance to return this season in Week 17 vs. Kansas City. Bosa has picked up 39 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 12 games (10 starts) this season.

The Chargers also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu (knee) for Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

--Field Level Media