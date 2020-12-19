Charlotte FC acquires M Bronico ahead of 2022 debut

Charlotte FC will not join MLS as an expansion team until 2022, but that did not stop the club from acquiring midfielder Brandt Bronico from the Chicago Fire on Friday.

Charlotte FC also will acquire the Fire's fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLS draft, while the Fire gets Charlotte's higher fourth-round selection in the same draft.

Bronico, who played his college soccer at UNC-Charlotte, was available after the Fire declined the 25-year-old's 2021 contract option.

In 66 career MLS games over four seasons, all with the Fire, Bronico has two goals and eight assists. He made as many as 20 starts over 29 games in 2019.

Charlotte FC's roster already contains two other players: midfielder Sergio Ruiz, who is now on loan to Spanish club UD Las Palmas, and Riley McGree, a midfielder on loan to Birmingham City in England.

--Field Level Media