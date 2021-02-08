SEARCH
Chiefs installed as heavy Super Bowl LVI favorites

08 Feb 2021 / 12:28 H.

    The Kansas City Chiefs hit a significant bump in the road Sunday night, but sportsbooks anticipate their march toward a dynasty revving back up in six months.

    The Chiefs were installed as heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LVI by several sportsbooks before Sunday night, including being offered at +490 by FanDuel. Those odds didn't waver shortly after Kansas City was routed 31-9 in Super Bowl LV by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Chiefs are well ahead of the Bucs, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, who were all being offered at +1100 on Sunday night immediately after the game. That trio was followed by the Los Angeles Rams (+1200), who have acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford since losing to the Packers in the Divisional Playoffs.

    The San Francisco 49ers are being offered at +1300 by FanDuel, with the Baltimore Ravens having the third-shortest odds among AFC teams at +1400.

    DraftKings is offering the Chiefs at +550 to win Super Bowl LVI, followed by the Bucs and Packers at +900 and no other team listed with shorter odds than +1200 (Baltimore, Buffalo and the L.A. Rams). The sportsbook listed the 49ers at +1400.

    The Lions, who acquired Jared Goff in the Stafford deal, are the longest shots at FanDuel at +12000. The next longest odds belong to four teams at +8000: the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Football Team. The WFT is coming off winning the NFC East, but enter the offseason with major questions about the team's quarterback situation for the 2021 season.

    DraftKings is offering the Lions at +10000 along with the Houston Texans, who enter the offseason with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson pushing to be traded.

    Super Bowl LVI Odds (FanDuel):

    Kansas City Chiefs: +490

    Buffalo Bills: +1100

    Green Bay Packers: +1100

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1100

    Los Angeles Rams: +1200

    San Francisco 49ers: +1300

    Baltimore Ravens: +1400

    New Orleans Saints: +1900

    Seattle Seahawks: +2000

    Cleveland Browns: +2200

    Tennessee Titans: +2700

    Miami Dolphins: +2800

    Indianapolis Colts: +2900

    Los Angeles Chargers: +3100

    Pittsburgh Steelers: +3100

    Dallas Cowboys: +3300

    New England Patriots: +3700

    Arizona Cardinals: +4100

    Minnesota Vikings: +4400

    Atlanta Falcons: +5000

    Carolina Panthers: +5000

    Las Vegas Raiders: +5000

    Philadelphia Eagles: +5000

    Chicago Bears: +6000

    New York Jets: +6500

    Houston Texans: +7000

    New York Giants: +7000

    Cincinnati Bengals: +8000

    Denver Broncos: +8000

    Jacksonville Jaguars: +8000

    Washington Football Team: +8000

    Detroit Lions: +12000

    --Field Level Media

