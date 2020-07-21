Chiefs' Jones credits Mahomes with assist on new deal

Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year, $503 million contract didn't hamstring the Kansas City Chiefs' budget. In fact, the quarterback made sure to leave the team enough financial room to give teammate Chris Jones his own mega-extension.

Jones signed a four-year deal on Wednesday that reportedly is worth up to $85 million.

"When Pat's deal got done (on July 6), Pat texted me and said, 'Let's get this thing done. I left some on the table; let's get this thing done,'" Jones told reporters on Monday. "And that's when I had the security that me and the Chiefs were going to work something out."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged that the new contracts for Mahomes and Jones were vital parts of the offseason plans for the defending Super Bowl champions.

"We certainly had some obstacles to overcome," Veach said Monday. "We were driven and determined this whole time. ... Our plan was to do a lot of the things that we've done this offseason, but right at the top of that list were Pat Mahomes and Chris Jones.

"That's why this took some time. We were just trying to go through all of the scenarios. We don't know where the cap is going to be, but we have to have plans ready and in place whether it grows (or) stays the same (or) dips. ... We have enough game-planning in place to protect ourselves and we felt good."

Jones, 26, is coming off a season in which he had nine sacks in 13 games (12 starts). The Chiefs had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him in March, but the sides reached a long-term agreement before the deadline.

The Mississippi State product, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, logged a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2018.

"For me, nothing's changed," Jones said of his newfound riches. "It's still about being the best I can be. It's still about being the sack leader and being the defensive player of the year. I'm always pushing myself to new heights. ... It's about having a Hall of Fame career, getting a gold jacket.

"If somebody told me, 'You could take $20 million or 20 sacks,' I'd take the 20 sacks any day. That's where my mind is, where my heart is: getting sacks, winning championship rings, having fun, enjoying the process. That's where I'm at right now. I love sacks with a passion. I love pass rushing. I could wake up every day and I could pass rush every day. It's my passion, it's my dream, it's my goal. It's the love of my life."

