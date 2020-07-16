Chiefs' Jones sheds tag, signs four-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones signed a four-year deal and shed the franchise tag on Wednesday.

Jones' deal can be worth up to $85 million and gives the Chiefs two defensive linemen earning over $20 million per season. Defensive end Frank Clark has an annual average salary of $20.8 million.

The Chiefs had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag in March on Jones, who had until Wednesday's deadline to agree to a long-term contract.

When it appeared no deal was coming his way, Jones said earlier this month he planned to hold out if necessary.

Kansas City selected Jones, a Mississippi State product, with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he has played in 61 games (41 starts), recording 33 sacks and 136 tackles. Almost half of those sacks -- 15.5 -- came in the 2018 season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

