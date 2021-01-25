Chiefs LT Eric Fisher done with torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher left the AFC Championship Game with a torn Achilles and is facing an extended rehab, according to NFL Network.

"It doesn't look too good with the Achilles," head coach Andy Reid said Sunday night.

Mike Remmers moved from right tackle to left tackle in the Chiefs' 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. Andrew Wylie moved from right guard to right tackle.

Fisher, 30, appeared in 117 games (113 starts) since the Chiefs selected him No. 1 overall out of Central Michigan in 2013. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who started 15 games this season while protecting the blind side of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The loss of Fisher could create major problems for the Chiefs, who already are without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz because of a back injury. Remmers has moved into a starting role to replace Schwartz, and Martinas Rankin is likely to start in place of Fisher against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

--Field Level Media