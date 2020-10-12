Chiefs OL Osemele tears tendons in both knees

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Kelechi Osemele tore tendons in both knees during Sunday's loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Andy Reid said.

Osemele, 31, was carted off the field in the first half of the Chiefs' 40-32 loss at home. He was replaced by Mike Remmers, a veteran who made 14 starts for the New York Giants last season.

The Chiefs signed Osemele to a 1-year deal during the offseason. He started all five games this season and has made 101 career starts in nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the then-Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Kansas City.

Osemele was the Ravens' second-round pick (No. 60 overall) out of Iowa State in 2012.

Remmers, also 31, is a capable backup. He entered the weekend with 79 career starts during a career that has spanned seven teams.

--Field Level Media