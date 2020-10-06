Chiefs-Patriots postponed after COVID-19 positives

Patrick Mahomes does not have to check many more boxes in 2020.

A year most people would love to forget has become incredibly special off the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback.

He helped the Chiefs claim their first NFL title in 50 years and was named Super Bowl MVP between the white lines.

Then he got engaged, became part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and just this week announced that he and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, are expecting their first child.

On Saturday morning, the Year of Mahomes met the Year of COVID-19.

The NFL postponed Sunday's scheduled game for the Chiefs (3-0) against the New England Patriots (2-1) after at least one positive COVID-19 test on each side. Multiple reports indicated a pair of quarterbacks -- starter Cam Newton of the Patriots and practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu of the Chiefs -- tested positive.

The game is being played Monday as part of an unplanned doubleheader.

Kansas City and New England are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. ET kickoff, about an hour and 15 minutes before the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

The Patriots traveled to Kansas City on Monday in two aircraft. One held 20 players and coaches who had been contact traced to Newton but so far have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Sunday was pushed to Oct. 25 after an outbreak of the virus hit the Titans.

Mahomes plans to be ready, as always, with an extra day to prep.

He's coming off another dazzling performance Monday night when Kansas City toppled Baltimore in a matchup of the top-seeded teams from last season's AFC playoffs. Mahomes passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for another TD in a 34-20 win.

"I truly believe it's how we run training camp,'' Mahomes said. "I mean, Coach (Andy) Reid puts us in these situations that are very game-like, they're very similar to the situation that we're really presented in the game, and we're prepared for it.''

Mahomes has nine touchdowns, no interceptions and leads the NFL with a 91.8 quarterback rating.

Reid continues to tap a vast playbook. Mahomes happened to spot a couple of unlikely targets, fullback Anthony Sherman and tackle Eric Fisher, for touchdowns at Baltimore.

"Whenever we say that we work on something a lot, with Coach Reid's playbook that means we practice something three or four times,'' Fisher cracked.

Fisher's primary responsibilities include protection for Mahomes, who has been sacked just twice despite a variety of blitzes used by opponents.

"We call it a flavor of the week; (opponents are) going to tweak it every week a little differently,'' said Fisher, a former first-round draft pick. "We'll see something different than what's been on film this week.''

The Chiefs were playing on a short week, but the extra day or two should give coaches time to prepare for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. A solid secondary must provide the kind of coverage that can help New England's pass rushers pressure Mahomes.

Belichick worries about the mobility Mahomes brings and his ability to escape, extend plays downfield and dial up long strikes to the likes of speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, dependable tight end Travis Kelce or versatile rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"The skill players are hard to tackle, they're good guys with the ball in their hands, they can also get down the field and good route runners,'' Belichick said. "You force the ball out quick, you don't have to cover as long, but you don't have much help. So, it's just a tradeoff there.''

The task for Belichick and the Patriots becomes more difficult without Newton, who is off to an impressive start in his first season with the Patriots. The former NFL MVP has completed two-thirds of his passes (62 of 91) for 714 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions, while adding four rushing TDs.

With Newton out, the starting job figures to go to veteran Brian Hoyer. Jarrett Stidham, who the Patriots drafted in 2019, is the team's third-string QB.

Hoyer will face an ailing Chiefs defense. Rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is out after breaking his collarbone at Baltimore. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is completing a four-game suspension. Also, tackle Chris Jones (groin) and end Alex Okafor (hamstring) were limited Wednesday at practice. Offensive guard Andrew Wylie is back after missing the Ravens game with a stomach illness.

Reserve safety Cody Davis (rib) did not participate at the Patriots' Wednesday practice, while defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), running back Sony Michel (quad) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) were limited.

