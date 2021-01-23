Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes out of concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced Friday he is out of the concussion protocol and ready to start Sunday's AFC title game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

"I'll be able to go out there and be myself," said Mahomes, who practiced for the third consecutive day on Friday.

The defending Super Bowl champion exited last Sunday's divisional playoff against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter and was replaced by Chad Henne, who finished out the 22-17 victory.

Mahomes told reporters Friday he had been evaluated by three doctors this week as he made his way through the concussion protocol.

Mahomes, 25, also said the toe injury that was bothering him against the Browns was "feeling a lot better."

"The next day was very sore ... every day from then has gotten a lot better," he said. "It wasn't as bad as it looked and it felt that day and the day after."

The 2018 league MVP completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown against the Browns before sustaining the concussion on a tackle by linebacker Mack Wilson.

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Bills earlier this season. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-17 victory at Buffalo in Week 6.

The Chiefs have other issues in the backfield besides the health of Mahomes. Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) and Le'Veon Bell (knee) are questionable against the Packers. So, too, is wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf). Edwards-Helaire and Watkins were limited all week in practice this week, and did not play in the divisional round. Bell did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) is the only Kansas City player declared out. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (foot) are both questionable after being limited in all three practices this week.

The Bills will have fewer issues with just two players tagged with injury designations on Friday. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) are both listed as questionable for Sunday after practicing Friday in a limited capacity.

Davis ranks second for Buffalo with seven receiving touchdowns this season. Butler has started 13 games in 2020, including two in the playoffs, and has 18 tackles with five tackles for loss.

