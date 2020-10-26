Chiefs roll to convincing win over Broncos

Patrick Mahomes was 15-for-23 passing for 200 yards and a score, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a touchdown, and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs trounced the Denver Broncos 43-16 on Sunday.

Byron Pringle returned a kick for a touchdown, Daniel Sorensen returned an interception for another score, Tyreek Hill had six catches for 55 yards and a TD and backup quarterback Chad Henne ran for another for Kansas City, which has won 10 straight against Denver.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, signed 10 days earlier, made his Chiefs' debut with 39 yards rushing on six carries.

Drew Lock threw for 254 yards on 24-of-40 passing and two interceptions and also ran for a touchdown, and Melvin Gordon III rushed for 68 yards and another score but fumbled twice for the Broncos (2-4).

Denver running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine carries before leaving late in the first half with a concussion suffered when he was tackled by Sorensen.

Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 46 yards, got the Chiefs (6-1) rolling with a tackle-breaking, 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put Kansas City ahead 7-0. The Broncos got even after recovering a fumble at the Chiefs' 37-yard line, with Lock running it in from the 2 four plays later.

Brandon McManus missed the extra point, keeping Kansas City ahead. Harrison Butker extended the lead with a 40-yard field goal, and then the Chiefs' defense and special teams padded the advantage.

After pinning Denver at its own 1-yard line, Sorensen jumped a pass to the flat and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-6. McManus answered with a 43-yard field goal but Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for another score and a 24-9 lead.

Butker kicked a pair of field goals in the third quarter to extend the lead and Mahomes connected with Hill for a 10-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter. Mahomes extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one TD pass to 17 games.

Gordon scored from 3 yards out to make it 37-16 but Henne, in relief of Mahomes, scored on a one-yard run with 2:58 left.

--Field Level Media