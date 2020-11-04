Chiefs' Super Bowl odds shorten; Steelers vault to No. 2

The Baltimore Ravens' second loss of the season had a significant impact on Super Bowl odds across sportsbooks.
The Kansas City Chiefs' odds shortened a bit at most sportsbooks, with the defending champions being offered at +350 by BetMGM and PointsBet, down from +400 from last week.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are now the second betting favorite at +600 at BetMGM and +550 at PointsBet. The Steelers remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL after coming from behind to beat the Ravens on Sunday.
The Chiefs are being offered at +160 to win the AFC Championship by BetMGM, followed by the Steelers (+300) and Ravens (+500).
Baltimore's Super Bowl odds have lengthened to +1000 by BetMGM and +900 by PointsBet. Virtual co-favorites with the Chiefs by many sportsbooks early this season, the Ravens are now also behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650) and the Seattle Seahawks (+800) at both books.
Tampa Bay is the +260 favorite to win the NFC Championship by BetMGM, followed by the Seahawks (+340), New Orleans Saints (+600) and Green Bay Packers (+600).
The New York Jets remain the league's lone winless team at 0-7, with PointsBet setting their over (-130)/under (+110) win total at 1.5. BetMGM is offering the Jets at +250 to go 0-16, while the book is offering the Steelers at +1100 to finish the regular season undefeated and +2000 to go 19-0 with a Super Bowl title.
Super Bowl LV odds (PointsBet)
Kansas City Chiefs: +350
Pittsburgh Steelers: +550
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +650
Seattle Seahawks: +800
Baltimore Ravens: +900
Green Bay Packers: +1400
New Orleans Saints: +1400
Buffalo Bills: +2200
Arizona Cardinals: +2500
Indianapolis Colts: +2500
Tennessee Titans: +2500
Los Angeles Rams: +3300
Philadelphia Eagles: +4000
San Francisco 49ers: +4000
Las Vegas Raiders: +5000
Chicago Bears: +6000
Cleveland Browns: +6000
Miami Dolphins: +6600
Detroit Lions: +10000
Los Angeles Chargers: +10000
Minnesota Vikings: +10000
New England Patriots: +10000
Carolina Panthers: +15000
Dallas Cowboys: +15000
Denver Broncos: +15000
Washington Football Team: +15000
Houston Texans: +20000
Atlanta Falcons: +25000
New York Giants: +30000
Cincinnati Bengals: +50000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +100000
New York Jets: +200000
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson strengthened his MVP odds with a four-touchdown game in Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers. With 26 touchdown passes through seven games, Wilson is the -164 favorite by BetMGM and -175 favorite by PointsBet.
That puts him well ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is being offered at +300 by BetMGM and +350 by PointsBet. BetMGM is also offering Wilson at -164 in a prop bet against the field (+135).
While Trevor Lawrence's Heisman Trophy hopes have taken a hit following the Clemson quarterback's positive COVID-19 test, he remains the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Despite Lawrence saying last week that there's a chance he returns for his senior year, the Clemson star is being offered at -1000 by PointsBet to go No. 1 overall. That remains unchanged from last week, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields next at +500, followed by Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell (+750), who opted out of this season to focus on the draft.
--Field Level Media