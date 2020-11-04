SEARCH
Chiefs' Super Bowl odds shorten; Steelers vault to No. 2

04 Nov 2020 / 02:58 H.

    The Baltimore Ravens' second loss of the season had a significant impact on Super Bowl odds across sportsbooks.

    The Kansas City Chiefs' odds shortened a bit at most sportsbooks, with the defending champions being offered at +350 by BetMGM and PointsBet, down from +400 from last week.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are now the second betting favorite at +600 at BetMGM and +550 at PointsBet. The Steelers remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL after coming from behind to beat the Ravens on Sunday.

    The Chiefs are being offered at +160 to win the AFC Championship by BetMGM, followed by the Steelers (+300) and Ravens (+500).

    Baltimore's Super Bowl odds have lengthened to +1000 by BetMGM and +900 by PointsBet. Virtual co-favorites with the Chiefs by many sportsbooks early this season, the Ravens are now also behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650) and the Seattle Seahawks (+800) at both books.

    Tampa Bay is the +260 favorite to win the NFC Championship by BetMGM, followed by the Seahawks (+340), New Orleans Saints (+600) and Green Bay Packers (+600).

    The New York Jets remain the league's lone winless team at 0-7, with PointsBet setting their over (-130)/under (+110) win total at 1.5. BetMGM is offering the Jets at +250 to go 0-16, while the book is offering the Steelers at +1100 to finish the regular season undefeated and +2000 to go 19-0 with a Super Bowl title.

    Super Bowl LV odds (PointsBet)

    Kansas City Chiefs: +350

    Pittsburgh Steelers: +550

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +650

    Seattle Seahawks: +800

    Baltimore Ravens: +900

    Green Bay Packers: +1400

    New Orleans Saints: +1400

    Buffalo Bills: +2200

    Arizona Cardinals: +2500

    Indianapolis Colts: +2500

    Tennessee Titans: +2500

    Los Angeles Rams: +3300

    Philadelphia Eagles: +4000

    San Francisco 49ers: +4000

    Las Vegas Raiders: +5000

    Chicago Bears: +6000

    Cleveland Browns: +6000

    Miami Dolphins: +6600

    Detroit Lions: +10000

    Los Angeles Chargers: +10000

    Minnesota Vikings: +10000

    New England Patriots: +10000

    Carolina Panthers: +15000

    Dallas Cowboys: +15000

    Denver Broncos: +15000

    Washington Football Team: +15000

    Houston Texans: +20000

    Atlanta Falcons: +25000

    New York Giants: +30000

    Cincinnati Bengals: +50000

    Jacksonville Jaguars: +100000

    New York Jets: +200000

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson strengthened his MVP odds with a four-touchdown game in Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers. With 26 touchdown passes through seven games, Wilson is the -164 favorite by BetMGM and -175 favorite by PointsBet.

    That puts him well ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is being offered at +300 by BetMGM and +350 by PointsBet. BetMGM is also offering Wilson at -164 in a prop bet against the field (+135).

    While Trevor Lawrence's Heisman Trophy hopes have taken a hit following the Clemson quarterback's positive COVID-19 test, he remains the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

    Despite Lawrence saying last week that there's a chance he returns for his senior year, the Clemson star is being offered at -1000 by PointsBet to go No. 1 overall. That remains unchanged from last week, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields next at +500, followed by Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell (+750), who opted out of this season to focus on the draft.

    --Field Level Media

