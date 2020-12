SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices fell 0.1% in November, the government's statistics agency said on Monday, due to price drops in clothing and shoes, housing and basic services.

Inflation registered an increase in the 12 months to November of 2.7%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, within the central bank's 2 to 4% target range. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Catherine Evans)