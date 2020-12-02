Chile's Codelco lifts copper production in October 2020, private mines see drop - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chile's state miner Codelco, the world's top copper producer, increased output in October while privately-owned multinationals saw a decrease, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said on Wednesday.

Codelco saw production rise 3.5% year-on-year in October to 159,900 tonnes and 2.9% in the first ten months of 2020, while BHP´s Escondida, the world's largest mine, saw a drop in output of 7.6% to 99,900 tonnes, an accumulated increase of 1.3%, and Collahuasi, a joint-venture between Anglo American and Glencore, saw year-on-year production drop 17% in October to 42,200 tonnes, an increase of 18.7% over 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing)