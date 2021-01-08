Chile says consumer prices rose 0.3% in December

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, due to an increase in clothing, footwear and home maintenance costs.

Inflation registered an increase in the 12 months to December of 3.0%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, within the central bank's 2 to 4% target range. In its December Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the agency estimated that inflation would reach 2.8% in 2020. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Toby Chopra)