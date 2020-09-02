SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHILEAN CENBANK REVISES 2020 GDP GROWTH PROJECTION TO -4.5% TO -5.5% FROM -5.5% TO -7.5% PREVIOUSLY

02 Sep 2020 / 20:36 H.

    CHILEAN CENBANK REVISES 2020 GDP GROWTH PROJECTION TO -4.5% TO -5.5% FROM -5.5% TO -7.5% PREVIOUSLY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast