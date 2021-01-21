SEARCH
CHINA 2020 NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT -0.4% Y/Y TO $110.15 BLN -COMMERCE MINISTRY

21 Jan 2021 / 15:05 H.

