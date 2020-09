BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China jumped 18.7% in August from a year earlier, to 84.13 billion yuan ($12.31 billion), the commerce ministry said on Friday.

In the January-August period, FDI rose 2.6% from a year earlier, to 619.78 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.8350 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)