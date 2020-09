CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China has blocked imports from an OK Foods poultry plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, because of coronavirus cases among workers, the president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council said on Tuesday.

The plant is the second U.S. poultry facility to be blocked because of an outbreak, after Beijing suspended imports from a Tyson Foods Inc plant in June.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)