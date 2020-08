BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China has lodged stern representations with the United States over the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China is firmly opposed to official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)