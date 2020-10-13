SEARCH
CHINA CUSTOMS SPOKESMAN SAYS CHINA'S JAN-SEPT EXPORTS TO U.S. +1.8% Y/Y, IMPORTS FROM U.S. +2.8% Y/Y

13 Oct 2020 / 10:34 H.

