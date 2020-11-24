China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021 -Premier Li

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expected that economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on growth in 2020.

Speaking at a news conference with the heads of major international economic and financial organisations, Li also said China would continue to open up and would not pursue a trade surplus but instead lay equal stress on imports and exports.

China wants to achieve a balance of trade, he said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Catherine Evans)