China halts beef imports from Australian firm over banned substance - customs

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick after it detected a banned substance in some of the company's products, the country's customs administration said.

The General Administration of Customs said in a statement late on Thursday it had requested a full investigation and a report to China within 45 days from the Australian side after it detected chloramphenicol, a banned substance, in beef loin from the company. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)