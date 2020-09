HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China said it hoped the United States would respect the rulings of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and take practical actions to maintain the multilateral trading system, the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

WTO ruled that additional tariffs imposed by the United States against China in 2018 were inconsistent with global trading rules. (Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Gareth Jones)