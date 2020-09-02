SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHINA MASTER LOGISTICS SAYS IT WINS BID FOR A LOGISTICS FIRM FOR 168.1 MLN YUAN

02 Sep 2020 / 17:34 H.

    CHINA MASTER LOGISTICS SAYS IT WINS BID FOR A LOGISTICS FIRM FOR 168.1 MLN YUAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast