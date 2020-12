Dec 14 (Reuters) - China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.

The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks and managing emerging ones, Caixin said, citing two government insiders and three public health experts. https://bit.ly/3nk0lwP

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)