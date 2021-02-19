China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 18, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,816, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)